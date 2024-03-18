One of the highlights of the sports calendar is about to arrive after the 2024 NCAA Tournament field was announced on Sunday. Filling out NCAA Tournament brackets and participating in March Madness pools provides entertainment for fans everywhere. This year could feature the most exciting games in college basketball history, especially with players like Zach Edey and Caitlin Clark headlining the action in their respective tournaments.

Edey's Purdue Boilermakers are one of the top contenders in the men's bracket, while Clark's Hawkeyes are expected to go deep in the women's bracket. Both teams could be popular March Madness pool picks in their respective brackets, but there will be plenty of upsets that knock people out of NCAA Tournament pools as well.

2024 NCAA Tournament Men's teams to watch

Now that you know where to play 2024 NCAA Men's Bracket Games, here are some teams to watch as the 2024 NCAA Tournament approaches:

North Carolina Tar Heels: The Tar Heels are a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after missing the field last season. They went 25-6 in the regular season, sweeping their season series with Duke to go along with non-conference wins over Tennessee and Oklahoma. ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis leads North Carolina with more than 20 points per game, while big man Armando Bacot is one of the most experienced post players in college basketball. The Tar Heels have been to the Final Four more than any other team in the country (21) and are six-time national champions.

Purdue Boilermakers: The Boilermakers were in this same position a year ago as a No. 1 seed, only to be upset by No. 16 FDU. However, this season, the Boilermakers have a greater margin of victory than in 2022-23 despite playing a more difficult schedule. Led by reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey, Purdue is 7-0 versus ranked teams entering the 2024 NCAA Tournament, compared to a 3-2 mark a year ago. Plus, the team is more than just the 7-foot-4 center, as Purdue ranks second in the nation with a 41.1% mark from beyond the arc. Join the CBS Sports 2024 NCAA Men's Bracket Game here.

2024 NCAA Tournament Women's teams to watch

Now that you know where to play 2024 NCAA Women's Bracket Games, here are some teams to watch as the 2024 NCAA Tournament approaches:

Iowa Hawkeyes: Led by the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer in Clark, Iowa is unparalleled on the offensive end. Iowa leads the country in 2-point percentage and 3-pointers made, showing its repertoire inside and outside the arc. The Hawkeyes' defense is also underrated, as they allow the lowest field goal percentage and the lowest 3-point percentage in the Big 10. This is a battle-tested team with four senior starters and enters March Madness with six straight wins, all coming with the team scoring at least 93 points.

South Carolina Gamecocks: Head coach Dawn Staley has built one of the top programs in women's college basketball, leading the Gamecocks to five Final Four appearances since 2015. They cut down the nets in 2017 and 2022 and are coming off a second consecutive undefeated regular season. South Carolina set a record for consecutive SEC victories (43) in February before winning the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks are considered the favorites to win the women's NCAA Tournament, but they will have to fend off teams like LSU and Iowa. Join the 2024 Women's Bracket Game here.

How to enter 2024 NCAA Men's & Women's Bracket Games

