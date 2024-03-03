Halftime Report

The last time Alabama and the Volunteers met, the game was decided by 20 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Alabama leads 41-39 over the Volunteers.

Alabama came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Tennessee 22-6, Alabama 20-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Alabama is heading back home. They and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 505 points over their last five contests.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and the Rebels didn't disappoint and broke past the 166 point over/under on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide strolled past the Rebels with points to spare, taking the game 103-88. The victory was just what Alabama needed coming off of a 117-95 loss in their prior match.

Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada were among the main playmakers for Alabama as the former scored 26 points along with five rebounds and three steals and the latter dropped a triple-double on 18 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. It was the first time this season that Estrada posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Pringle, who scored ten points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 26 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 92-84. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Dalton Knecht went supernova for Tennessee, scoring 39 points along with three steals. Knecht is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Zakai Zeigler, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine assists.

The Crimson Tide are on a roll lately: they've won 14 of their last 17 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-8 record this season. As for the Volunteers, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91.5 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Alabama is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Alabama in mind: they have a solid 18-10 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Alabama is a 3-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 170.5 points.

Series History

Alabama and Tennessee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.