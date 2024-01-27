Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: James Madison 18-2, App. State 16-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will stay at home for another game and welcome the James Madison Dukes at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, the Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles, taking the game 84-74.

Meanwhile, James Madison entered their tilt with Old Dominion with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Dukes strolled past the Monarchs with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 78-62. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as James Madison did.

The Mountaineers' victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Dukes, their win bumped their record up to 18-2.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: App. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

App. State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against James Madison in their previous meeting two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 59-55 victory. Will App. State repeat their success, or does James Madison have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

App. State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against James Madison.