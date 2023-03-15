Who's Playing

Nevada @ Arizona State

Regular Season Records: Nevada 22-10; Arizona State 22-12

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Nevada Wolf Pack are set to clash at 9:10 p.m. ET March 15 at University of Dayton Arena in the 0th round of the NCAA Tournament. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The matchup between ASU and the Arizona Wildcats last week was not particularly close, with the Sun Devils falling 78-59.

Meanwhile, Nevada was close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 81-77 to the San Jose State Spartans. The losing side was boosted by guard Jarod Lucas, who had 28 points.

ASU is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Texas Southern Tigers Nov. 13 easily too and instead slipped up with a 67-66. In other words, don't count Nevada out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sun Devils are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.