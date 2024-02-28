Who's Playing
American Eagles @ Army Black Knights
Current Records: American 15-14, Army 10-19
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the American Eagles and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Christl Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, American will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Even though American has not done well against the Raiders recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-64 win over the Raiders.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead American to victory, but perhaps none more so than Matt Rogers, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Stephens, who scored 17 points along with three steals.
Meanwhile, the Black Knights came up short against the Bison on Sunday and fell 54-41. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Army has scored all season.
The losing side was boosted by Abe Johnson, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds. Less helpful for Army was TJ Small's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Army struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
The Eagles now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Black Knights, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-19.
Everything went American's way against the Black Knights in their previous matchup back in January as the Eagles made off with a 79-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
American is a slight 2-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 121.5 points.
Series History
American has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Army.
- Jan 13, 2024 - American 79 vs. Army 60
- Jan 25, 2023 - American 63 vs. Army 61
- Jan 11, 2023 - Army 72 vs. American 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - American 83 vs. Army 67
- Jan 19, 2022 - Army 76 vs. American 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - Army 89 vs. American 66
- Feb 08, 2020 - American 72 vs. Army 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - American 68 vs. Army 60
- Feb 24, 2019 - American 77 vs. Army 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - American 71 vs. Army 68