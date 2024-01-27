Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Bucknell 7-13, Army 6-14

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Bucknell Bison and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Christl Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Bucknell has not done well against Navy recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Bison came out on top against the Midshipmen by a score of 71-63.

Meanwhile, Army had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 69-59 win over the Terriers on Wednesday.

The Bison's win bumped their record up to 7-13. As for the Black Knights, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-14.

Bucknell beat Army 73-67 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bucknell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Army.

  • Feb 04, 2023 - Bucknell 73 vs. Army 67
  • Jan 18, 2023 - Bucknell 68 vs. Army 66
  • Feb 23, 2022 - Army 73 vs. Bucknell 60
  • Jan 04, 2022 - Army 96 vs. Bucknell 89
  • Jan 29, 2020 - Army 68 vs. Bucknell 59
  • Jan 02, 2020 - Bucknell 67 vs. Army 65
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Bucknell 62 vs. Army 61
  • Jan 02, 2019 - Bucknell 64 vs. Army 63
  • Jan 31, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Army 71
  • Jan 05, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Army 66