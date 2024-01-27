Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Bucknell 7-13, Army 6-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Bucknell Bison and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Christl Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Bucknell has not done well against Navy recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Bison came out on top against the Midshipmen by a score of 71-63.

Meanwhile, Army had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 69-59 win over the Terriers on Wednesday.

The Bison's win bumped their record up to 7-13. As for the Black Knights, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-14.

Bucknell beat Army 73-67 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bucknell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Army.