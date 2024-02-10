Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Queens 10-15, Austin Peay 12-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. ET

F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Queens Royals and the Austin Peay Governors are set to tip at 5:15 p.m. ET on February 10th at F&M Bank Arena. Queens is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Queens and the Bisons didn't disappoint and broke past the 168 point over/under on Thursday. The Royals fell just short of the Bisons by a score of 90-88. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (85), Queens still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, the Governors didn't have too much trouble with the Owls at home on Thursday as they won 85-69. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 153.5 point over/under.

The Royals' defeat dropped their record down to 10-15. As for the Governors, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 12-13.

Queens barely slipped by the Governors in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 70-69. Does Queens have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Governors turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Queens has won both of the games they've played against Austin Peay in the last 2 years.