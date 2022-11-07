Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ No. 5 Baylor

What to Know

The #5 Baylor Bears and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will face off at noon ET November 7th at Ferrell Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Bears were 27-7 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the North Carolina Tar Heels 93-86. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 2-26 season, Mississippi Valley State is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Baylor was 18th best (top 5%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 15.9 on average. The Delta Devils were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 29th in college basketball in takeaways, closing the year with 15.4 on average (top 8%).

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.