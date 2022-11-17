Who's Playing

Hartford @ Boston University

Current Records: Hartford 1-2; Boston University 2-1

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Case Gym at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The Boston University Terriers will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Hartford suffered a grim 77-53 defeat to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Terriers were totally in charge on Monday, breezing past the Johnson & Wales Griffins 96-51 at home.

Hartford is now 1-2 while Boston University sits at a mirror-image 2-1. Boston University is 0-1 after wins this season, and Hartford is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston University won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.