Who's Playing
Hartford @ Boston University
Current Records: Hartford 1-2; Boston University 2-1
What to Know
The Hartford Hawks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Case Gym at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The Boston University Terriers will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.
Hartford suffered a grim 77-53 defeat to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Terriers were totally in charge on Monday, breezing past the Johnson & Wales Griffins 96-51 at home.
Hartford is now 1-2 while Boston University sits at a mirror-image 2-1. Boston University is 0-1 after wins this season, and Hartford is 1-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terriers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston University won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 18, 2021 - Boston University 75 vs. Hartford 70