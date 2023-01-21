Who's Playing

Belmont @ Bradley

Current Records: Belmont 14-6; Bradley 13-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Bradley Braves are heading back home. Bradley and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Carver Arena. The Braves are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Bradley had enough points to win and then some against the Indiana State Sycamores on Wednesday, taking their game 78-67. Guard Zek Montgomery and forward Rienk Mast were among the main playmakers for Bradley as the former had 18 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Belmont proved too difficult a challenge. Belmont strolled past the Racers with points to spare, taking the contest 80-65. Five players on the Bruins scored in the double digits: guard Ben Sheppard (23), forward Drew Friberg (14), forward Cade Tyson (12), guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (12), and center Even Brauns (11).

The Braves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Bradley is now 13-7 while Belmont sits at 14-6. Bradley is 6-6 after wins this season, Belmont 9-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Braves are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.