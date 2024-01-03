Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Holy Cross 3-10, Bucknell 3-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Sojka Pavilion. Holy Cross is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Holy Cross scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2023 than the 88-60 stomp they got at home against the Blazers. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Holy Cross has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Bucknell's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 67-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Peacocks.

The Crusaders' win ended a four-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 3-10. As for the Bison, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-10 record this season.

Holy Cross was able to grind out a solid win over Bucknell in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 80-73. Will Holy Cross repeat their success, or does Bucknell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.

  • Jan 21, 2023 - Holy Cross 80 vs. Bucknell 73
  • Dec 30, 2022 - Holy Cross 60 vs. Bucknell 58
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Holy Cross 78 vs. Bucknell 72
  • Jan 22, 2022 - Bucknell 68 vs. Holy Cross 65
  • Mar 03, 2020 - Bucknell 65 vs. Holy Cross 62
  • Feb 17, 2020 - Bucknell 69 vs. Holy Cross 48
  • Jan 11, 2020 - Bucknell 75 vs. Holy Cross 60
  • Mar 07, 2019 - Bucknell 77 vs. Holy Cross 65
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Holy Cross 72 vs. Bucknell 71
  • Jan 14, 2019 - Bucknell 93 vs. Holy Cross 78