Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Navy 8-9, Bucknell 6-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Navy has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Navy Midshipmen and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Navy, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Midshipmen welcomed the New Year with a 57-53 victory over the Black Knights.

Mike Woods was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 17 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Draper, who scored ten points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bucknell fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Lafayette on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Leopards by a score of 75-72. The loss hurts even more since Bucknell was up 39-23 with 18:43 left in the second.

Despite the loss, Bucknell got a solid performance out of Noah Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Williamson pulled down ten or more rebounds.

The Midshipmen have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 8-9 record this season. As for the Bison, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-13.

Navy beat Bucknell 71-65 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Navy since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Navy has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.