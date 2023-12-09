Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Western Kentucky 6-3, Buffalo 1-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Western Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Buffalo Bulls at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Arena. Buffalo took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Western Kentucky proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Colonels by a score of 79-69.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 72-59 to the Bulldogs.

The losing side was boosted by Sy Chatman, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for Buffalo was Shawn Fulcher's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Hilltoppers pushed their record up to 6-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.3 points per game. As for the Bulls, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Buffalo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Western Kentucky came up short against Buffalo in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, falling 77-67. Can Western Kentucky avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.