Who's Playing
Cal Poly Mustangs @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners
Current Records: Cal Poly 4-14, Cal-Baker. 6-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
Cal Poly is 0-8 against Cal-Baker. since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. Cal Poly is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.
Last Saturday, the Mustangs suffered a painful 86-61 loss at the hands of the Tritons.
Meanwhile, Cal-Baker.'s five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They blew past the Highlanders 80-56. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.4% better than the opposition, as Cal-Baker.'s was.
The Mustangs have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-14 record this season. As for the Roadrunners, their victory bumped their record up to 6-11.
Cal Poly is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-8 against the spread).
Cal Poly came up short against Cal-Baker. in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 70-62. Can Cal Poly avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Cal-Baker. is a big 11-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Roadrunners, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 9.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 128 points.
Series History
Cal-Baker. has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 6 years.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Cal-Baker. 70 vs. Cal Poly 62
- Jan 05, 2023 - Cal-Baker. 61 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Feb 22, 2022 - Cal-Baker. 61 vs. Cal Poly 60
- Jan 18, 2022 - Cal-Baker. 73 vs. Cal Poly 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - Cal-Baker. 67 vs. Cal Poly 50
- Jan 08, 2021 - Cal-Baker. 62 vs. Cal Poly 49
- Dec 21, 2019 - Cal-Baker. 72 vs. Cal Poly 50
- Dec 18, 2018 - Cal-Baker. 74 vs. Cal Poly 61