Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: UC Riverside 12-16, Cal Poly 4-23

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

What to Know

UC Riverside is 9-1 against the Mustangs since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. Despite being away, UC Riverside is looking at a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

UC Riverside unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 77-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tritons.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 15th straight loss. The contest between them and the Titans wasn't a total blowout, but with the Mustangs falling 68-50 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Cal Poly has struggled against the Titans recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Cal Poly struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are 1-9 when they just don't pass the ball.

The Highlanders' loss dropped their record down to 12-16. As for the Mustangs, they dropped their record down to 4-23 with that defeat, which was their 13th straight on the road.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given UC Riverside's sizable advantage in that area, the Mustangs will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC Riverside strolled past the Mustangs in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 71-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Riverside since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UC Riverside is a big 7.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.