Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Cal State Fullerton

Regular Season Records: Hawaii 22-10; Cal State Fullerton 18-12

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cal State Fullerton Titans and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 12 of last year. Hawaii and Cal State Fullerton are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Dollar Loan Center in the second round of the Big West Conference Tourney. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 103 points combined.

The Warriors have to be hurting after a devastating 81-61 defeat at the hands of the Santa Barbara Gauchos this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Titans and the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners clashed two weeks ago, but Cal State Fullerton ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66.

Cal State Fullerton's win lifted them to 18-12 while Hawaii's loss dropped them down to 22-10. We'll see if Cal State Fullerton can repeat their recent success or if Hawaii bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch