Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Hawaii 12-3; Cal State Fullerton 8-7

What to Know

A Big West battle is on tap between the Cal State Fullerton Titans and the Hawaii Warriors at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Titan Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Hawaii winning the first 72-55 at home and Cal State Fullerton taking the second 58-46.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Titans and the California Riverside Highlanders on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Cal State Fullerton wrapped it up with a 77-62 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, Hawaii strolled past the UC San Diego Tritons with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 62-49.

Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cal State Fullerton didn't have too much trouble with the Warriors when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 58-46. The Titans' win shoved Hawaii out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Warriors are a 3-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

