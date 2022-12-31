Who's Playing

Northridge @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Northridge 3-9; Cal State Fullerton 6-7

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors lost both of their matches to the Cal State Fullerton Titans last season on scores of 64-79 and 73-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Matadors and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Titan Gym. Neither Northridge nor the Titans could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Northridge came up short against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Thursday, falling 67-57.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton entered their contest against the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Cal State Fullerton took a 66-58 hit to the loss column.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won ten out of their last 15 games against Northridge.