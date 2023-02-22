Who's Playing

Temple @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Temple 15-13; Cincinnati 18-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cincinnati Bearcats are heading back home. The Bearcats and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati hasn't won a matchup against Temple since Feb. 12 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Cincinnati came out on top in a nail-biter against the UCF Knights on Sunday, sneaking past 73-71. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from five players: guard Landers Nolley II (18), guard David DeJulius (16), forward Ody Oguama (15), forward Kalu Ezikpe (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (10).

Meanwhile, Temple was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with a sharp 76-53 win. Temple's guard Damian Dunn was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points.

Their wins bumped the Bearcats to 18-10 and the Owls to 15-13. In Cincinnati's victory, David DeJulius had 16 points and eight assists in addition to five boards and Ody Oguama had 15 points. We'll see if Temple have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won nine out of their last 14 games against Temple.