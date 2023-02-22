Who's Playing
Temple @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Temple 15-13; Cincinnati 18-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Cincinnati Bearcats are heading back home. The Bearcats and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati hasn't won a matchup against Temple since Feb. 12 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Cincinnati came out on top in a nail-biter against the UCF Knights on Sunday, sneaking past 73-71. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from five players: guard Landers Nolley II (18), guard David DeJulius (16), forward Ody Oguama (15), forward Kalu Ezikpe (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (10).
Meanwhile, Temple was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with a sharp 76-53 win. Temple's guard Damian Dunn was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points.
Their wins bumped the Bearcats to 18-10 and the Owls to 15-13. In Cincinnati's victory, David DeJulius had 16 points and eight assists in addition to five boards and Ody Oguama had 15 points. We'll see if Temple have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati have won nine out of their last 14 games against Temple.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Temple 70 vs. Cincinnati 61
- Feb 20, 2022 - Temple 75 vs. Cincinnati 71
- Jan 25, 2022 - Temple 61 vs. Cincinnati 58
- Feb 12, 2021 - Cincinnati 71 vs. Temple 69
- Feb 04, 2021 - Cincinnati 63 vs. Temple 60
- Mar 07, 2020 - Cincinnati 64 vs. Temple 63
- Jan 22, 2020 - Cincinnati 89 vs. Temple 82
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cincinnati 72 vs. Temple 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - Cincinnati 75 vs. Temple 42
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cincinnati 55 vs. Temple 53
- Jan 18, 2017 - Cincinnati 81 vs. Temple 74
- Dec 28, 2016 - Cincinnati 56 vs. Temple 50
- Jan 16, 2016 - Temple 67 vs. Cincinnati 65
- Dec 29, 2015 - Temple 77 vs. Cincinnati 70