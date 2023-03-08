Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Colorado State

Regular Season Records: Fresno State 11-19; Colorado State 14-17

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Colorado State Rams since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Fresno State and Colorado State are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 8 at Thomas & Mack Center in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

The Chicago State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bulldogs proved too difficult a challenge. Fresno State put a hurting on Chicago State at home to the tune of 108-72. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Fresno State. Guard Jemarl Baker was a one-man wrecking crew for Fresno State, shooting 10-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 43 points, seven dimes and five boards.

Meanwhile, the Rams picked up a 92-84 win over the New Mexico Lobos last Friday. Colorado State's guard John Tonje was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 24 points along with five rebounds.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.6 on average. Colorado State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for eighth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.66

Odds

The Rams are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Fresno State.