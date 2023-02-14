Who's Playing
Akron @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Akron 17-8; Eastern Michigan 6-19
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 3-12 against the Akron Zips since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. EMU and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Eagles came up short against the Toledo Rockets this past Saturday, falling 70-63.
Meanwhile, Akron came up short against the Ohio Bobcats this past Friday, falling 90-81. Guard Xavier Castaneda did his best for Akron, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 42% of their total).
EMU is expected to lose this next one by 9. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
The Eagles are now 6-19 while the Zips sit at 17-8. EMU is 4-14 after losses this year, Akron 4-3.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Zips are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Akron have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Jan 13, 2023 - Akron 104 vs. Eastern Michigan 67
- Feb 19, 2022 - Akron 67 vs. Eastern Michigan 48
- Jan 22, 2022 - Akron 46 vs. Eastern Michigan 44
- Jan 26, 2021 - Akron 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 71 vs. Akron 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Akron 59 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - Akron 69 vs. Eastern Michigan 45
- Jan 15, 2019 - Akron 51 vs. Eastern Michigan 49
- Mar 08, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 67 vs. Akron 58
- Jan 16, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 63 vs. Akron 49
- Mar 09, 2017 - Akron 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 62
- Feb 10, 2017 - Akron 87 vs. Eastern Michigan 76
- Jan 20, 2017 - Akron 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Mar 10, 2016 - Akron 65 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Jan 19, 2016 - Akron 92 vs. Eastern Michigan 88