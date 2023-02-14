Who's Playing

Akron @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Akron 17-8; Eastern Michigan 6-19

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 3-12 against the Akron Zips since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. EMU and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Eagles came up short against the Toledo Rockets this past Saturday, falling 70-63.

Meanwhile, Akron came up short against the Ohio Bobcats this past Friday, falling 90-81. Guard Xavier Castaneda did his best for Akron, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 42% of their total).

EMU is expected to lose this next one by 9. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The Eagles are now 6-19 while the Zips sit at 17-8. EMU is 4-14 after losses this year, Akron 4-3.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Odds

The Zips are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Akron have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Eastern Michigan.