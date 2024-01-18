Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: UNCW 11-5, Elon 8-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCW has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UNCW Seahawks and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schar Center. UNCW has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Sunday, the Seahawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Fightin' Blue Hens, taking the game 79-74.

Trazarien White was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 19 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Shykeim Phillips, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Elon found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a painful 89-69 loss at the hands of the Dragons. It was the first time this season that Elon let down their fans at home.

The Seahawks' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.6 points per game. As for the Phoenix, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UNCW and Elon are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNCW was able to grind out a solid win over Elon in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 62-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCW since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Elon and UNCW both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.