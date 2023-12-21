Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Evansville and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tennessee Tech 44-26.

If Evansville keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-2 in no time. On the other hand, Tennessee Tech will have to make due with a 5-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 5-7, Evansville 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Evansville Aces will be home for the holidays to greet the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ford Center. Evansville will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Evansville and UT Martin didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Monday. The Aces came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 98-91. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Evansville's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tanner Cuff led the charge by scoring 14 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Yacine Toumi, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-67 win over the Lions on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee Tech.

The Aces' win bumped their record up to 9-2. As for the Golden Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-7 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Evansville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tennessee Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Evansville's sizeable advantage in that area, Tennessee Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Evansville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 7-3 and Tennessee Tech is 4-2.

Odds

Evansville is a big 9.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aces as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Evansville won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.