Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Wagner 10-11, FDU 11-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the FDU Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Wagner is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Wagner on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-61 to the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact FDU proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 82-75 victory over the Sharks. The win made it back-to-back wins for FDU.

The Seahawks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-11 record this season. As for the Knights, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-12 record this season.

Wagner ended up a good deal behind the Knights when the teams last played back in February of 2023, losing 66-48. Can Wagner avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FDU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wagner.

  • Feb 18, 2023 - FDU 66 vs. Wagner 48
  • Feb 04, 2023 - Wagner 83 vs. FDU 79
  • Feb 24, 2022 - FDU 88 vs. Wagner 86
  • Jan 17, 2022 - Wagner 95 vs. FDU 64
  • Feb 13, 2021 - Wagner 95 vs. FDU 86
  • Feb 11, 2021 - Wagner 76 vs. FDU 72
  • Feb 13, 2020 - FDU 106 vs. Wagner 73
  • Jan 30, 2020 - FDU 68 vs. Wagner 63
  • Mar 06, 2019 - FDU 84 vs. Wagner 46
  • Feb 23, 2019 - FDU 74 vs. Wagner 66