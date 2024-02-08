Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Wagner 10-11, FDU 11-12

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the FDU Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Wagner is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Wagner on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-61 to the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact FDU proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 82-75 victory over the Sharks. The win made it back-to-back wins for FDU.

The Seahawks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-11 record this season. As for the Knights, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-12 record this season.

Wagner ended up a good deal behind the Knights when the teams last played back in February of 2023, losing 66-48. Can Wagner avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FDU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wagner.