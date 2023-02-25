Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 13-15; Florida Atlantic 25-3

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the Texas-El Paso Miners are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. The Owls and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their 16-game home win streak alive.

Florida Atlantic was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They were completely in charge on Thursday, breezing past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 106-66 at home. Florida Atlantic got double-digit scores from seven players: guard Michael Forrest (19), center Vladislav Goldin (14), forward Giancarlo Rosado (14), guard Alijah Martin (12), guard Nicholas Boyd (12), forward Tre Carroll (11), and guard Bryan Greenlee (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Texas-El Paso beat the Florida International Panthers 87-82 on Thursday. The Miners' guard Shamar Givance looked sharp as he almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, ten assists, and eight rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Owls to 25-3 and Texas-El Paso to 13-15. In their win, Florida Atlantic relied heavily on Vladislav Goldin, who had 14 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks. Texas-El Paso will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Atlantic and Texas-El Paso both have five wins in their last ten games.