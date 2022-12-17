Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Furman

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 6-4; Furman 7-4

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Stephen F. Austin will be strutting in after a victory while the Paladins will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Furman and the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Furman falling 92-73 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Furman was the play of forward Garrett Hien, who had nine points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Stephen F. Austin proved too difficult a challenge. The Lumberjacks escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 80-79. Five players on Stephen F. Austin scored in the double digits: Kyle Hayman (18), Sadaidriene Hall (16), AJ Cajuste (16), Latrell Jossell (15), and Nigel Hawkins (13).

Furman's defeat took them down to 7-4 while Stephen F. Austin's win pulled them up to 6-4. On Wednesday Stephen F. Austin relied heavily on Kyle Hayman, who had 18 points in addition to five boards. It will be up to Furman's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.