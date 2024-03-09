Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Richmond 23-7, George Mason 19-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

George Mason and Richmond are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a 92-84 finish the last time they played, George Mason and Rhode Island decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Patriots took down the Rams 69-51 on Wednesday. The win was a breath of fresh air for George Mason as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Amari Kelly and Darius Maddox were among the main playmakers for George Mason as the former scored 18 points along with six rebounds and the latter scored 21 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Kelly didn't help George Mason's cause all that much against Duquesne on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Less helpful for George Mason was Ronald Polite III's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Richmond waltzed into their match on Wednesday with five straight wins but they left with six. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 73-66.

Richmond can attribute much of their success to Neal Quinn, who scored 21 points, and DeLonnie Hunt, who scored 18 points along with three steals.

The Patriots' victory bumped their record up to 19-11. As for the Spiders, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 18 of their last 20 games, which provided a nice bump to their 23-7 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Richmond, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given George Mason's sizable advantage in that area, Richmond will need to find a way to close that gap.

George Mason came up short against Richmond in their previous matchup back in January, falling 77-70. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Richmond's Jordan King, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 1 assist. Now that George Mason knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

George Mason and Richmond both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.