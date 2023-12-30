Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-8, George Wash. 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The George Wash. Colonials will stay at home for another game and welcome the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Charles E. Smith Center. George Wash. will be strutting in after a victory while Md.-E. Shore will be stumbling in from a loss.

George Wash. and Alcorn State couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Colonials secured a 79-75 W over the Braves on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when you nail 11 more threes than your opponent, as George Wash. did.

George Wash. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Bishop IV out in front who scored 20 points along with five assists. Garrett Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their sixth straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 75-51 walloping at the hands of the Rams. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Md.-E. Shore has scored all season.

The Colonials pushed their record up to 10-2 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. As for the Hawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-8.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: George Wash. just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Md.-E. Shore, though, as they've only made 36.7% of their shots per game this season. Given George Wash.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Md.-E. Shore will need to find a way to close that gap.

George Wash. beat Md.-E. Shore 69-64 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Does George Wash. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Md.-E. Shore turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

George Wash. has won both of the games they've played against Md.-E. Shore in the last 7 years.