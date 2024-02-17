Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Richmond 17-7, George Wash. 14-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.87

What to Know

Richmond has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the George Wash. Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Richmond last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-59 to the Minutemen.

The losing side was boosted by Dji Bailey, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, George Wash.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 90-67 walloping at the hands of the Patriots. George Wash. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-27.

Antoine Smith Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points along with six rebounds. He didn't help George Wash.'s cause all that much against the Ramblers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Spiders' loss ended a 12-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-7. As for the Colonials, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-10.

Looking ahead, Richmond is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on George Wash. against the spread have faith in an upset since their 9-14 ATS record can't hold a candle to Richmond's 17-7.

Richmond beat the Colonials 82-74 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Richmond is a solid 5.5-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Richmond has won 8 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..