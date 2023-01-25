Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ George Washington

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 9-10; George Washington 10-9

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the George Washington Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Charles E. Smith Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 win. Saint Joseph's' guard Cameron Brown was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the Dayton Flyers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday George Washington proved too difficult a challenge. George Washington beat Dayton 76-69. George Washington's guard James Bishop did his thing and had 27 points and seven assists.

Saint Joseph's didn't have too much trouble with the Colonials at home when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they won 72-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hawks since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Joseph's have won four out of their last seven games against George Washington.