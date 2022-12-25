Who's Playing

Seattle @ George Washington

Current Records: Seattle 8-4; George Washington 6-6

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks will take on the George Washington Colonials in a holiday battle at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

This past Friday, Seattle lost to the Iona Gaels by a decisive 83-72 margin. Guard Cameron Tyson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between George Washington and the Pepperdine Waves this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Colonials falling 81-70, it was darn close to turning into one. Four players on George Washington scored in the double digits: guard James Bishop (22), guard Maximus Edwards (15), guard Brendan Adams (14), and forward Hunter Dean (13).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Seattle is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Seattle against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put the Redhawks at 8-4 and George Washington at 6-6. Seattle is 2-1 after losses this season, George Washington 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Redhawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.