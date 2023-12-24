Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Nevada 11-1, Georgia Tech 8-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Online Streaming:

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 24th at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.7% better than the opposition, a fact Nevada proved on Friday. They walked away with an 88-75 victory over the Horned Frogs.

Nevada can attribute much of their success to Jarod Lucas, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds. Lucas continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Daniel Foster, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets beat the Warriors 73-68 on Friday. 73 seems to be a good number for Georgia Tech as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Baye Ndongo, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Miles Kelly was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.

The Wolf Pack's win bumped their record up to 11-1. As for the Yellow Jackets, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

Sunday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nevada have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Nevada in mind: they have a solid 8-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Nevada is a solid 6-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

