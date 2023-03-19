Who's Playing

TCU @ Gonzaga

Regular Season Records: TCU 22-12; Gonzaga 29-5

What to Know

The #22 TCU Horned Frogs and the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to clash at 9:40 p.m. ET March 19 at Ball Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

TCU skirted by the Arizona State Sun Devils 72-70 this past Friday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from forward JaKobe Coles with 0:01 left to play. The Horned Frogs' guard Mike Miles Jr. looked sharp as he had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga earned some more postseason success in their game this past Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 82-70 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes. It was another big night for Gonzaga's guard Julian Strawther, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

TCU is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: TCU comes into the matchup boasting the 28th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 15.5. But the Bulldogs enter the contest with only 10.6 turnovers per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:40 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:40 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.