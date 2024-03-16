Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: UT Arlington 18-13, Grand Canyon 27-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UT Arlington is 0-4 against Grand Canyon since January of 2023 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The UT Arlington Mavericks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena in a WAC postseason contest. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as UT Arlington comes in on eight and Grand Canyon on four.

Even though UT Arlington has not done well against Tarleton State recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Not to be outdone by the Texans, the Mavericks got past the Texans on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Brandyn Talbot with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

UT Arlington can attribute much of their success to Shemar Wilson, who scored 29 points along with five rebounds and three blocks. Wilson didn't help UT Arlington's cause all that much against SF Austin on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. DaJuan Gordon was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon had to kick off their season on the road on Friday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with an 80-72 victory over the Redhawks.

Among those leading the charge was Tyon Grant-Foster, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Ray Harrison, who scored 17 points.

The Mavericks are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 20-13 record this season. As for the Antelopes, their win bumped their record up to 28-4.

UT Arlington is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

UT Arlington came up short against Grand Canyon when the teams last played back in January, falling 67-61. Can UT Arlington avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a solid 6-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won all of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last year.