Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: IUPUI 6-17, Green Bay 14-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the IUPUI Jaguars are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Resch Center. Green Bay will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Phoenix were able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans, taking the game 78-64.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 83-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raiders. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with Wright State: they've now lost 11 in a row.

IUPUI struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They are 2-6 when they just don't pass the ball.

The Phoenix are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Green Bay have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 3.7 threes per game. Given Green Bay's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

Green Bay beat IUPUI 68-58 in their previous matchup on January 10th. Will Green Bay repeat their success, or does IUPUI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Green Bay has won 6 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.