Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: IUPUI 6-17, Green Bay 14-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the IUPUI Jaguars are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Resch Center. Green Bay will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Phoenix were able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans, taking the game 78-64.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 83-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raiders. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with Wright State: they've now lost 11 in a row.

IUPUI struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They are 2-6 when they just don't pass the ball.

The Phoenix are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Green Bay have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 3.7 threes per game. Given Green Bay's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

Green Bay beat IUPUI 68-58 in their previous matchup on January 10th. Will Green Bay repeat their success, or does IUPUI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Green Bay has won 6 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.

  • Jan 10, 2024 - Green Bay 68 vs. IUPUI 58
  • Feb 04, 2023 - IUPUI 68 vs. Green Bay 53
  • Dec 05, 2022 - Green Bay 68 vs. IUPUI 61
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Green Bay 67 vs. IUPUI 41
  • Jan 13, 2022 - Green Bay 69 vs. IUPUI 54
  • Feb 06, 2021 - Green Bay 79 vs. IUPUI 72
  • Feb 05, 2021 - IUPUI 80 vs. Green Bay 71
  • Feb 06, 2020 - Green Bay 91 vs. IUPUI 85
  • Jan 05, 2020 - IUPUI 93 vs. Green Bay 78
  • Feb 24, 2019 - IUPUI 79 vs. Green Bay 68