How to watch Hawaii vs. Washington: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Hawaii vs. Washington basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 22 Washington @ Hawaii
Current Records: Washington 9-2; Hawaii 8-3
What to Know
The #22 Washington Huskies will take on the Hawaii Warriors in a holiday battle at 11 p.m. ET on Monday at Stan Sheriff Center.
Washington made easy work of the Ball State Cardinals on Sunday and carried off an 85-64 victory. Four players on the Huskies scored in the double digits: F Jaden McDaniels (22), G Quade Green (21), F Isaiah Stewart (19), and F Hameir Wright (10). Stewart has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Meanwhile, it was close, but Hawaii ultimately received the gift of a 67-63 win from a begrudging Texas-El Paso squad on Sunday. Having forecasted a close victory for them, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Their wins bumped Washington to 9-2 and Hawaii to 8-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and Hawaii clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
