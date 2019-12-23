How to watch Hawaii vs. Washington: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 22 Washington @ Hawaii

Current Records: Washington 9-2; Hawaii 8-3

What to Know

The #22 Washington Huskies will take on the Hawaii Warriors in a holiday battle at 11 p.m. ET on Monday at Stan Sheriff Center.

Washington made easy work of the Ball State Cardinals on Sunday and carried off an 85-64 victory. Four players on the Huskies scored in the double digits: F Jaden McDaniels (22), G Quade Green (21), F Isaiah Stewart (19), and F Hameir Wright (10). Stewart has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Meanwhile, it was close, but Hawaii ultimately received the gift of a 67-63 win from a begrudging Texas-El Paso squad on Sunday. Having forecasted a close victory for them, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Their wins bumped Washington to 9-2 and Hawaii to 8-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and Hawaii clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11 p.m. ET

Monday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.