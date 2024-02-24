Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: LBSU 18-9, Hawaii 15-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

LBSU and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. LBSU will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Last Thursday, the Beach were able to grind out a solid win over the Roadrunners, taking the game 79-66.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Hawaii's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gauchos. Hawaii has struggled against the Gauchos recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Beach are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season. As for the Warriors, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-12.

LBSU is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

LBSU beat the Warriors 79-71 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for LBSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Hawaii is a 3-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Hawaii and LBSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.