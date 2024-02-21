Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Bucknell 10-17, Holy Cross 8-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Bucknell Bison and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Hart Center Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

After a 84-73 finish the last time they played, Bucknell and the Raiders decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bison fell 62-50 to the Raiders on Saturday. Bucknell has not had much luck with the Raiders recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Holy Cross found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 59-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Black Knights. Holy Cross has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Holy Cross struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bison have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-17 record this season. As for the Crusaders, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-19.

Bucknell was able to grind out a solid victory over the Crusaders in their previous matchup back in January, winning 70-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.