Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Nicholls State 5-8, Houston Chr. 2-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Houston Chr. is 1-9 against Nicholls State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. Houston Chr. might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers last Friday.

Houston Chr. was expected to have a tough go of it last Friday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 79-52 defeat at the hands of the Aggies. Houston Chr. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-21.

Despite their loss, Houston Chr. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Marcus Greene, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Houston Chr. was Pierce Bazil's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Colonels earned a 74-65 win over the Rams on Saturday.

The Huskies bumped their record down to 2-9 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.2 points per game. As for the Colonels, their win bumped their record up to 5-8.

Houston Chr. came up short against Nicholls State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 68-64. Will Houston Chr. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Nicholls State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..