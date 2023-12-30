Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Penn 8-5, Houston 12-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Houston Cougars will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Penn Quakers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fertitta Center. Houston will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.

Houston has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 31 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 72-37 victory over the Bobcats at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 27.5 in Houston's favor.

Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ja'Vier Francis, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds, and Emanuel Sharp, who scored 17 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Penn ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They secured a 77-73 W over the Broncs. The win made it back-to-back wins for Penn.

The Cougars' win was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-0. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 29.58 points. As for the Quakers, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Houston and Penn are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Houston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Penn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.