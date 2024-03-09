Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Sacramento State 8-23, Idaho 11-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Sacramento State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Idaho Vandals are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena in a Big Sky postseason contest. Sacramento State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

While it was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, Sacramento State was not quite Eastern Washington's equal in the second half on Monday. The Hornets fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 91-88. Sacramento State has struggled against Eastern Washington recently, as their match on Monday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Idaho's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 72-57 bruising from the Vikings. Idaho found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 17 to 2 on offense.

The Hornets have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-23 record this season. As for the Vandals, their loss dropped their record down to 11-20.

Sacramento State lost to Idaho on the road by a decisive 61-45 margin in their previous meeting back in February. Can Sacramento State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sacramento State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.