Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: LBSU 2-2, Illinois State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The LBSU Beach are on the road again on Monday and play against the Illinois State Redbirds at 1:30 p.m. ET on November 20th at Hertz Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, LBSU will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Michigan scored an imposing 86 points on Friday, LBSU still came out on top. The Beach walked away with a 94-86 victory over the Wolverines.

Among those leading the charge was Marcus Tsohonis, who scored 35 points along with 7 rebounds. Aboubacar Traore was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, the Redbirds beat the Panthers 69-61 on Wednesday.

Illinois State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Myles Foster out in front who scored 11 points along with 9 rebounds.

The win got the Beach back to even at 2-2. As for the Redbirds, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LBSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Illinois State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

LBSU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Illinois State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

