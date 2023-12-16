Halftime Report

Indiana fell flat on their face against Auburn last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Indiana has jumped out to a quick 40-32 lead against Kansas.

Indiana came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Kansas 9-1, Indiana 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Kansas, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Jayhawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, taking the game 73-64.

Kansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 16 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Indiana's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 104-76 defeat at the hands of the Tigers. Indiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Indiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gabe Cupps, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cupps has scored all season. Kel'el Ware was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with eight rebounds.

The Jayhawks' win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.5 points per game. As for the Hoosiers, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Kansas just can't miss this season, having made 52.5% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've made 49.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Kansas is a solid 7-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jayhawks, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and Kansas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Dec 17, 2022 - Kansas 84 vs. Indiana 62

Nov 11, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Kansas 99

Injury Report for Indiana

Xavier Johnson: out (Foot)

Malik Reneau: gameTimeDecision (Undisclosed)

Kel'el Ware: gameTimeDecision (Undisclosed)

CJ Gunn: gameTimeDecision (Undisclosed)

Jordan Rayford: out (Undisclosed)

Jakai Newton: out (Knee)

Injury Report for Kansas