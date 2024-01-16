Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Purdue 15-2, Indiana 12-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Boilermakers didn't have too much trouble with the Nittany Lions at home as they won 95-78.

Purdue can attribute much of their success to Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 20 rebounds. Those 20 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Braden Smith, who scored six points along with 11 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.9% better than the opposition, a fact Indiana proved on Friday. They walked away with a 74-62 victory over the Golden Gophers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trey Galloway, who scored ten points along with seven assists and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Boilermakers' victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 15-2. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 24.3 points. As for the Hoosiers, their victory bumped their record up to 12-5.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Purdue just can't miss this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Purdue came up short against Indiana when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 79-71. Can Purdue avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Purdue has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.