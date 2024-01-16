Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Missouri State 10-7, Indiana State 14-3

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Missouri State is 8-2 against Indiana State since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Missouri State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They walked away with a 74-64 win over the Aces. The victory was just what Missouri State needed coming off of a 77-53 defeat in their prior game.

Missouri State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was N.J. Benson out in front who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Benson has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Raphe Ayres, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

Indiana State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 21 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Bruins 94-64 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Indiana State did.

Indiana State's win on Saturday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jayson Kent, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Swope, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 2 assists.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 10-7. As for the Sycamores, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-3.

Missouri State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Indiana State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory. Does Missouri State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Indiana State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Missouri State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana State.