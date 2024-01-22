Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Texas So. 5-11, Jackson State 7-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Texas So. is 8-2 against Jackson State since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Williams Center. Texas So. pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5-point favorite Tigers.

Texas So. has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They walked away with a 72-61 win over the Braves on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Jackson State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 71-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Jackson State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-11 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas So. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jackson State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas So. couldn't quite finish off Jackson State when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 71-69. Can Texas So. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Jackson State is a 5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Jackson State.