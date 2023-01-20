Who's Playing

Ball State @ Kent State

Current Records: Ball State 13-5; Kent State 15-3

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Ball State Cardinals last season (66-65 and 93-82) and are aiming for the same result on Friday. The Golden Flashes and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Kent State had enough points to win and then some against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, taking their game 77-63.

Meanwhile, Ball State escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Western Michigan Broncos by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70.

Kent State is now 15-3 while the Cardinals sit at 13-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Flashes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 17th in college basketball. But Ball State enters the matchup with a 47.80% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Kent State have won seven out of their last ten games against Ball State.