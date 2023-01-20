Who's Playing
Ball State @ Kent State
Current Records: Ball State 13-5; Kent State 15-3
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Ball State Cardinals last season (66-65 and 93-82) and are aiming for the same result on Friday. The Golden Flashes and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
Kent State had enough points to win and then some against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, taking their game 77-63.
Meanwhile, Ball State escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Western Michigan Broncos by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70.
Kent State is now 15-3 while the Cardinals sit at 13-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Flashes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 17th in college basketball. But Ball State enters the matchup with a 47.80% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Kent State have won seven out of their last ten games against Ball State.
- Feb 22, 2022 - Kent State 93 vs. Ball State 82
- Jan 04, 2022 - Kent State 66 vs. Ball State 65
- Feb 24, 2021 - Ball State 90 vs. Kent State 71
- Feb 04, 2020 - Ball State 62 vs. Kent State 54
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kent State 83 vs. Ball State 80
- Mar 08, 2018 - Kent State 76 vs. Ball State 73
- Feb 09, 2018 - Ball State 87 vs. Kent State 68
- Jan 23, 2018 - Kent State 88 vs. Ball State 80
- Jan 03, 2017 - Kent State 100 vs. Ball State 90
- Jan 19, 2016 - Kent State 76 vs. Ball State 68