Who's Playing
Vanderbilt @ Kentucky
Current Records: Vanderbilt 16-13; Kentucky 20-9
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores are 1-15 against the Kentucky Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Commodores and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
Vanderbilt strolled past the Florida Gators with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 88-72. Six players on Vanderbilt scored in the double digits: forward Liam Robbins (18), guard Ezra Manjon (15), guard Tyrin Lawrence (13), forward Myles Stute (11), guard Trey Thomas (11), and forward Colin Smith (11).
Meanwhile, the Auburn Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UK proved too difficult a challenge. UK claimed a resounding 86-54 victory over the Tigers at home. It was another big night for the Wildcats' forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 17 boards.
Their wins bumped the Commodores to 16-13 and UK to 20-9. In their win, Vanderbilt relied heavily on Liam Robbins, who had 18 points in addition to nine rebounds and five blocks. UK will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kentucky have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Vanderbilt.
