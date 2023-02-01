Who's Playing
George Washington @ La Salle
Current Records: George Washington 11-10; La Salle 8-13
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers and the George Washington Colonials are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
La Salle was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-70 to the Rhode Island Rams. Guard Josh Nickelberry (16 points) and guard Khalil Brantley (15 points) were the top scorers for the Explorers.
Meanwhile, George Washington lost to the Fordham Rams on the road by a decisive 85-70 margin. Guard James Bishop had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes with and eight turnovers.
It was close but no cigar for La Salle as they fell 89-87 to George Washington when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe La Salle will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Series History
George Washington have won four out of their last six games against La Salle.
- Feb 02, 2022 - George Washington 89 vs. La Salle 87
- Feb 22, 2020 - La Salle 72 vs. George Washington 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - George Washington 59 vs. La Salle 56
- Feb 07, 2018 - George Washington 80 vs. La Salle 69
- Jan 15, 2017 - La Salle 79 vs. George Washington 69
- Feb 21, 2016 - George Washington 90 vs. La Salle 50