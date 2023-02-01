Who's Playing

George Washington @ La Salle

Current Records: George Washington 11-10; La Salle 8-13

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers and the George Washington Colonials are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

La Salle was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-70 to the Rhode Island Rams. Guard Josh Nickelberry (16 points) and guard Khalil Brantley (15 points) were the top scorers for the Explorers.

Meanwhile, George Washington lost to the Fordham Rams on the road by a decisive 85-70 margin. Guard James Bishop had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes with and eight turnovers.

It was close but no cigar for La Salle as they fell 89-87 to George Washington when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe La Salle will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Washington have won four out of their last six games against La Salle.