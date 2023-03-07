Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ La Salle

Regular Season Records: Rhode Island 9-21; La Salle 13-18

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers are 2-11 against the Rhode Island Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. La Salle and Rhode Island are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 7 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Explorers as they fell 76-73 to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Saturday. La Salle's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jhamir Brickus, who had 18 points and seven assists, and guard Daeshon Shepherd, who had 11 points along with five boards and four blocks. Brickus' performance made up for a slower game against the Dayton Flyers last week.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island lost to the Davidson Wildcats at home by a decisive 68-54 margin. Guard Ishmael Leggett (14 points) was the top scorer for Rhode Island.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Explorers are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: La Salle has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 39th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Rams have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Explorers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rhode Island have won 11 out of their last 13 games against La Salle.